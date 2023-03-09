Holder pauses Proteas’ advance as Windies show they still have fight

Thank goodness for Jason Holder.

This second Test match still has life because the former captain on Thursday finally added some aggression to the West Indies’ batting, hopefully providing an example for how the front-line batters should approach things.

The West Indies don’t owe anything to Test cricket. They have a deep and rich history that includes many of the greatest practitioners of the format. But where once they were pioneers, the current generation is finding itself getting left behind by the likes of England.

Which is why Holder’s knock was so important.

Having ended South Africa’s first innings at the Wanderers in less than 20 minutes on Thursday, the West Indies’ top order fell apart, leaving the tourists 73/4 at lunch.