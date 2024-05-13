Sport

Motsepe league decider called off at last minute

Fans fuming after game between FC Ravens and Highbury put on hold after high court interdict obtained by Sinenkani

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 13 May 2024

A plethora of fans were left agitated and frustrated at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday after the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe league decider between FC Ravens and Highbury was called off minutes before kickoff...

