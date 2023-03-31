Shamsi and Bavuma set up comfortable win for Proteas

South Africa gave their Super League net run rate a boost too which may prove significant if Ireland do win all three of their matches against Bangladesh in May and thus tie with the Proteas on the log.

SA produced an efficient display with the ball, which proved more than enough against a Dutch batting line-up, which had struggled in Zimbabwe last week and for these two matches against the Proteas are missing their best batter Colin Ackermann, who a few summers ago, was being talked of as a Proteas candidate, Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe.

Ackermann has gone back to England to prepare for the new county season with Leicestershire, and his national team certainly missed his expertise and experience of SA conditions.

They started well after Bavuma chose to bowl, with the openers Max O’ Dowd and Vikramjit Singh adding 58 for the first wicket in 11 overs. Besides good bounce, there was little assistance for the new ball bowlers in terms of movement through the air, though Marco Jansen got the odd one to wobble off the seam.

Singh took on Kagiso Rabada, whacking him for a pair of sixes in the seventh over, one of which cleared the old stand, the roof of which could use a lick of paint. Much of Willowmoore Park still contains remnants of what was almost the Global T20 League, with the yellow canvas tops and the roof on the stand showing the colours of what would have been the Benoni Zalmi team.