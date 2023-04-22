Son of Enoch Mgijima mayor signs with SuperSport
15-year-old to join U17 team in Engen Knockout challenge, with hopes of Diski Challenge selection
Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 22 April 2023
Young Carlos Academy winger Lizwi Papiyana, the son of Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality mayor Madoda Papiyana, has been given the nod by Premier Soccer League SuperSport United to join its junior ranks. ..
Son of Enoch Mgijima mayor signs with SuperSport
15-year-old to join U17 team in Engen Knockout challenge, with hopes of Diski Challenge selection
Young Carlos Academy winger Lizwi Papiyana, the son of Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality mayor Madoda Papiyana, has been given the nod by Premier Soccer League SuperSport United to join its junior ranks. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos