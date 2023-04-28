South African sailor Kirsten Neuschafer has made history by winning one of the world’s toughest ocean races after nearly eight months alone at sea.
Neuschafer, who crossed the finish line off the coast of France on Thursday evening, is the first woman to finish the Golden Globe Race — a solo, unassisted round-the-world contest where skippers must navigate without the aid of modern navigational equipment.
The 39-year-old from Gqeberha set off on September 4 and was allowed limited contact with friends and family and race administrators. Only yachts designed before 1988 are allowed to enter and contestants must raise their own funds and sponsorship.
Only five of the original 16 contestants were still in the race on Thursday, with Kirsten second across the finish line — but first to do so without assistance, making her the overall winner. She finished just ahead of the second-placed skipper who was due in early on Friday morning.
Neuschafer had to detour to rescue a fellow competitor who had abandoned his yacht and was adrift in his life raft in the southern Indian Ocean. She was permitted to bend the race rules to temporarily hoist him on board and deliver him to a passing ship — but only after sharing a glass of rum.
Sailor Kirsten Neuschafer crosses the finish line off the coast of France as a winner
Image: Kirsten Neuschafer
Surfing gypsies — anything can happen
Royal Cape Yacht Club commodore Neil Gregory said Neuschafer’s victory required immense stamina and endurance.
“You are a winner if you just finish a race of this magnitude, but to finish non-stop — and rescue a fellow competitor along the way — it is incredible,” Gregory told TimesLIVE.
“She was at sea for 235 days, alone, keeping it together with limited navigational equipment, it is incredible.
“We’ve won world championships before [in sailing], but I think this event is in a different league — it is amazing.”
TimesLIVE
