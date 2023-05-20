×

Sport

Chippa United survive to fight another premiership season

20 May 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Elmo Kambindu of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Chippa United survived relegation from the DStv Premiership by the skin of their teeth, living to fight another season in the top flight of SA soccer.

The Gqeberha-based side played to a goalless draw against Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The point saw Chippa move from 16th position on the log to 14th after Marumo Gallants lost 2-0 to Swallows.

Gallants were automatically relegated after finishing bottom on the log, while Maritzburg United ended 15th and will participate in the promotion-relegation playoffs.

Chippa dominated the first half, but they had nothing to show for it.

The Chilli Boys had multiple chances to put their team in the lead but they just lacked finishing in front.

In the last minute before the break, Kambindu Elmo missed a clear scoring opportunity but fired the ball straight at Arrows goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

Both sides seemed to take their foot off the pedal in the second with no sense of emergency and very few goalscoring chances.

