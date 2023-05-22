Coach Seema’s future at Chippa uncertain
Fate undecided after Chilli Boys survive the drop with one point from final game of season
The future of coach Lehlohonolo Seema is uncertain despite helping Chippa United escape relegation, with the club’s management due to decide his future in the coming weeks...
Coach Seema’s future at Chippa uncertain
Fate undecided after Chilli Boys survive the drop with one point from final game of season
Soccer reporter
The future of coach Lehlohonolo Seema is uncertain despite helping Chippa United escape relegation, with the club’s management due to decide his future in the coming weeks...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos