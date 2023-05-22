×

Sport

Coach Seema’s future at Chippa uncertain

Fate undecided after Chilli Boys survive the drop with one point from final game of season

22 May 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

The future of coach Lehlohonolo Seema is uncertain despite helping Chippa United escape relegation, with the club’s management due to decide his future in the coming weeks...

