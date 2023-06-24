“My book is coming out and it’s about my life story about where I grew up and my journey with football,” Parker told TimesLIVE.
Bernard Parker hopes to help next generation with his life story 'From a Shack to Destiny'
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
In a country where stories of former soccer players becoming paupers after their playing days are not uncommon, former Bafana Bafana star Bernard Parker hopes his upcoming book will teach the current and future generation to make better life and career decisions.
Parker, 37, one local player who has enjoyed longevity in football, will release his autobiography titled From a Shack to Destiny on July 31.
The former Kaizer Chiefs marksman, who is currently on the books of TS Galaxy, kicked off his professional football career in 2004 at Benoni Premier United and went on to play in countries such as Serbia, Greece and Holland before returning home in 2011.
Parker said the book tells a story of how he used football to move his family from a shack and got them a proper home.
He also believes his story can help players to have long careers, playing top-flight football.
“My book is coming out and it’s about my life story about where I grew up and my journey with football,” Parker told TimesLIVE.
“It’s mostly directed to dreams, inspiring people to reach for their dreams. No matter the circumstances, the environment or where you come from, you can achieve your dreams.
“The book is more about inspiration and also how to stay in the top flight in football,” he said.
“It also touches on the importance of education and why it’s so important to educate yourself as a footballer.
“There’s a whole lot in the book. It speaks to your modern-day footballer.
“It also reveals the bad decisions, the struggles and a whole lot of other lessons learnt.”
Parker said in the book there are words from Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung senior, Manchester United striker, coach and former Bafana teammate Benni McCarthy and his former coaches including Steve Komphela.
“My book also got Dr Kaizer Motaung in it, it’s got Benni McCarthy who is my role model, it’s got Doctor Khumalo, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Steve Komphela and a lot of other players that I played with in my career and coaches that have coached me.”
The book launch is set for September.
