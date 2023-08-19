However, the outcome will likely be changed to a no-contest with all the titles he won already being contested by other boxers.
Zolani Tete slapped with four-year ban for doping
Image: GETTY IMAGES/ JAMES CHANCE
The boxing career of two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete hangs by the thread after he was slapped with a four-year ban for doping by United Kingdom Anti-doping (AKAD) on Saturday.
The ban stems from the prohibited substance stanozolol, a muscle-cutting agent often used by bodybuilders, found in his urine sample after his fourth-round knockout win over Jason Cunningham at Wembley Arena in England on July 2, 2022.
The Mdantsane southpaw won a slew of world body junior featherweight regional titles that boosted his quest for a third world tie challenge in the new division.
However, the outcome will likely be changed to a no-contest with all the titles he won already being contested by other boxers.
Tete, 35, has pled innocent of the findings and even requested for B sample test which also came back positive.
He launched a series of scientific research studies including enlisting the services of a French laboratory in a bid to clear his name.
However, after his hearing conducted virtually with UKAD a fortnight ago, Tete was slapped with a ban which is a maximum for such an offence.
His English promoter Frank Warren, who organised the fight informed the SA team of the adverse findings on Saturday.
“I think Frank will make it public now but yeah, it's a big blow for us,” said his manager Mla Tengimfene.
The ban dates to July 2022 meaning Tete will serve a further three years.
Whether he will return to the ring after the ban at 38 years old remains to be seen.
DispatchLIVE
