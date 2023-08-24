“It’s not fair to supporters who are not behaving like that. It is certain individuals who are not reasonable. We understand the emotions, but throwing missiles and breaking chairs doesn’t help.”
In September last year Chiefs were fined R200,000 after unrest caused by supporters at Danie Craven Stadium after their 4-3 penalties victory over Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarterfinal, with half of that amount suspended.
Motaung said the club could not continue to be fined because of the behaviour of some supporters and will have to find a way to educate them.
“It’s got nothing to do with the club or results. It’s people’s behaviour,” he said.
“We as a club have to find solutions from a technical point of view, as players, on how we win games and how we rectify [Chiefs' underachievement].”
Two Chiefs supporters, Thulani Ngcobo and Masilo Machaka, have said the club has failed to meet supporters and listen to their concerns. Motaung disagreed, saying fans know the correct channels for engaging with them.
“Our supporters know how to engage with us through branches. We have a village [Chiefs' headquarters], and there are mediums of communication.
“It’s the start of the league. There are teams that are losing and those who started slowly. It depends on how the league will go.
“The coach is new, we have new players who are adapting and we played four games, so we can’t be pressing panic buttons and having a crisis.”
Chiefs host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday, desperate for their first win in the league.
Majority of Kaizer Chiefs fans aren't hooligans: Bobby Motaung
Journalist
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
While it is becoming a habit for Kaizer Chiefs supporters to throw missiles at their coaches, Bobby Motaung, the club’s football manager, is adamant only a minority of Amakhosi fans are prone to hooliganism.
Chiefs have been summoned to appear before a Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee after a section of their frustrated supporters threw missiles at coach Molefi Ntseki after their 0-1 DStv Premiership defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
This is the second time in four months that frustrated Chiefs supporters have hurled missiles at a head coach. In May, Arthur Zwane, now Ntseki’s assistant, was a victim when Amakhosi lost to SuperSport United at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg. The PSL did not charge Chiefs for that incident.
“It is not all the supporters, it’s a minority,” Motaung told Sowetan on Wednesday.
“People must be patient. The club will issue an official statement.
“It’s not fair to supporters who are not behaving like that. It is certain individuals who are not reasonable. We understand the emotions, but throwing missiles and breaking chairs doesn’t help.”
In September last year Chiefs were fined R200,000 after unrest caused by supporters at Danie Craven Stadium after their 4-3 penalties victory over Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarterfinal, with half of that amount suspended.
Motaung said the club could not continue to be fined because of the behaviour of some supporters and will have to find a way to educate them.
“It’s got nothing to do with the club or results. It’s people’s behaviour,” he said.
“We as a club have to find solutions from a technical point of view, as players, on how we win games and how we rectify [Chiefs' underachievement].”
Two Chiefs supporters, Thulani Ngcobo and Masilo Machaka, have said the club has failed to meet supporters and listen to their concerns. Motaung disagreed, saying fans know the correct channels for engaging with them.
“Our supporters know how to engage with us through branches. We have a village [Chiefs' headquarters], and there are mediums of communication.
“It’s the start of the league. There are teams that are losing and those who started slowly. It depends on how the league will go.
“The coach is new, we have new players who are adapting and we played four games, so we can’t be pressing panic buttons and having a crisis.”
Chiefs host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday, desperate for their first win in the league.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos