A late strike from Elmo Kambindu's saw Chippa United break their winless spell at home as they defeated 10-man SuperSport United 1-0 in a DStv Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The win also saw Chippa claim their third victory of the season, vaulting them into the lofty heights of fourth position in the standings with 12 points from eight matches.
It was striker Kambindu's second match of the season since returning from injury and he now has three goals after scoring twice in the team's recent 2-1 win over Richards Bay.
His winner on Tuesday arrived in the 85th minute after sustained pressure from the home team.
The Chilli Boys deserved the three points after dominating for large parts of the game which saw SuperSport captain Thulani Hlatshwayo dismissed in the 51st minute after being shown a second yellow card.
Before the kickoff, news filtered through that long-serving Chippa coaching staff member Siyabulela Gwabi had parted ways with the club.
His departure comes after the appointment of Vusumzi Vilakazi, who has been roped in as the club's technical director.
When contacted by The Herald on Wednesday evening, Gwambi confirmed he had indeed left the club but directed further questions to the club's CEO Lukhanyo Mzinzi.
Gwambi served as an assistant to Gavin Hunt, Daine Klate, Lehlohonolo Seema and Kurt Lentjies.
HeraldLIVE
Elmo Kambindu's late goal takes Chippa United into fourth position
Soccer reporter
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
A late strike from Elmo Kambindu's saw Chippa United break their winless spell at home as they defeated 10-man SuperSport United 1-0 in a DStv Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The win also saw Chippa claim their third victory of the season, vaulting them into the lofty heights of fourth position in the standings with 12 points from eight matches.
It was striker Kambindu's second match of the season since returning from injury and he now has three goals after scoring twice in the team's recent 2-1 win over Richards Bay.
His winner on Tuesday arrived in the 85th minute after sustained pressure from the home team.
The Chilli Boys deserved the three points after dominating for large parts of the game which saw SuperSport captain Thulani Hlatshwayo dismissed in the 51st minute after being shown a second yellow card.
Before the kickoff, news filtered through that long-serving Chippa coaching staff member Siyabulela Gwabi had parted ways with the club.
His departure comes after the appointment of Vusumzi Vilakazi, who has been roped in as the club's technical director.
When contacted by The Herald on Wednesday evening, Gwambi confirmed he had indeed left the club but directed further questions to the club's CEO Lukhanyo Mzinzi.
Gwambi served as an assistant to Gavin Hunt, Daine Klate, Lehlohonolo Seema and Kurt Lentjies.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos