He must have distinct views of his teammates not getting over the line when he isn't on the field.
“The forwards do all the hard work, we can just finish it off. I'm here to help the team win as much as I can. Even when I'm water boy I give information, but it is different when you are not playing. On the field you can do a bit more.”
From his slightly remote vantage point, Le Roux has witnessed much of the goings on in the Boks camp.
Some of those activities he's happy to be part of, but there are others he'll maintain a safe distance from.
“I haven't seen that,” he said about Boks fans wearing underwear in the colours of the national flag getting a playful slap on the bottom from his teammates.
Some Boks players, including captain Siya Kolisi, have found a unique way of connecting with Boks fans by signing their colourful underwear before giving them a playful slap on the bottom.
Le Roux isn't up for slapping bottoms.
“I know Faf likes to wear that. People love Faf because he has the nice blond hair. You can't miss him. I think that is part of it now. That's how it goes,” said Le Roux.
“People are catching on to it, loving it. The supporters over here have been amazing. It's been a good thing for us. I don't own one of those. I don't wear that, I'm an old man.”
Springboks’ ‘old man’ Willie le Roux backs Libbok
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
From his vantage point in the last line of defence, the bigger picture reveals itself to Willie le Roux perhaps a lot easier than it does for those who have their heads in the scrum.
Le Roux will play his 90th Test on Sunday when the Boks take on Tonga, which will make him the man with the most caps apart from the seven in the 100-club, or if you like, S Club 7.
He has seen form fluctuate, teammates come and go and coaches go through the revolving door.
So, on the much talked about Springbok goal kicking crisis, Le Roux shrugs his shoulders.
Manie Libbok, he believes, is a player who makes a vast contribution to the Boks cause and he doesn't need the raised arm of match officials for affirmation.
“I just look at what Manie does on the field for us. I don't mind about that,” Le Roux said about goal kicking.
“That doesn't bother me at all. He creates space for guys, the cross kicks, the passes, the long passes over the top creating tries. I don't look at that [the goal kicking]. I look at the positives. What he is doing for the team. Whatever happens, happens. We all back him, or anyone who has to kick.”
Le Roux will this week see Handré Pollard return to flyhalf after a 13-month absence from the Boks job.
Pollard is short of a gallop.
Will Le Roux lend a helping hand?
“I'm always there to help. If he carried up the ball or is not in his place I'm there to back him up or help him out. But I'm sure he'll be up for it. He's looking forward to playing again. He's got a lot of experience. It is going to be nice to have him back out there.”
Le Roux has no fears that Pollard isn't on the same script.
The Boks have evolved their attacking game since he last played.
“He's always been part of it and he's been part of the alignment camps. He's always known what we wanted to do. It will fit him easily, he understands what we need to do. If everyone on the field is aligned, we are good. Then the game plan will work.”
With Pollard at flyhalf and Le Roux at fullback, the Boks will go in search of a win over Tonga and a bonus point as they try to qualify from pool B.
Against Ireland, and at times against Scotland, the Boks fluffed their lines with the tryline at their mercy.
They need to become more clinical if they are to retain the Webb Ellis Cup.
“That is a big thing. When you get into the 22, when you get to within three metres of the tryline, you have to leave with three, five or seven points. You can't have five entries like that and leave with nothing.
“The best teams, when they get into your 22, leave with points. We need to get better at that. We'll have to rectify that.”
On that score, Le Roux, isn't just a neat distributor but the kingmaker in the final pass department.
