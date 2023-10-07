Pirates beat Sundowns on penalties to be crowned MTN8 champions

It wasn't pretty but Orlando Pirates won't mind a bit because in the end they won a third successive cup final in South African football by beating Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on penalties.

Sundowns came into this match as overwhelming favourites.

Man-of the-match and Pirates' much maligned goalkeeper Sipho Chaine saved three penalties during the shoot-out by Bongani Zungu, Teboho Mokoena and Junior Mendieta.

Penalties had to decide this scrappy match after no team scored a goal in 120 minutes that were far from being a spectacle as both sides struggled to control the ball against a strong gushing wind.

Pirates had come to this match on the back of four defeats on the trot, facing a Sundowns side that was yet to taste a defeat in all competitions this season.