Vilikazi quits Chippa technical director position

Vusumzi Vilikazi has quit his job as Chippa United's technical director.
Vilikazi joined the Gqeberha side in September after he resigned as coach at Golden Arrows.
In a statement issued late on Wednesday evening, the club expressed its shock at Vilikazi's departure.
“While his tenure with us was unexpectedly brief, we respect his decision to step down,” the statement read.
“Vilikazi's decision has indeed come as a surprise as we looked forward to a longer collaboration, drawing on his fresh perspective and youthful vigour.
“However, we respect his choice to pursue the next chapter in his professional journey.
“In moving forward, we thank Vilikazi for his service and close this chapter with mutual respect and goodwill.”
It has not yet been established what path his coaching career will take next.
