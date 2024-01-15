Mamelodi Sundowns defender Sifiso Ngobeni has been offered an opportunity to resurrect his career after joining AmaZulu on a six-month loan deal.
Sundowns defender joins AmaZulu, aim to get KZN side into league’s top four
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Sifiso Ngobeni has been offered an opportunity to resurrect his career after joining AmaZulu on a six-month loan deal.
Usuthu revealed on Monday afternoon that they have secured the services of the left-back who struggled for game time at Sundowns.
The 26-year-old will compete with Riaan Hanamub for a place in the starting line-up and he is already looking forward to that battle.
“I’m very happy to have joined AmaZulu. I’m looking forward to working hard, to please the fans and the president of the team,” Ngobeni told the AmaZulu media department.
“I am happy that I will be meeting up with the right people, so we can help the team rise. The team has a lot of history and we need to bring joy to the fans this season by finishing in the top four.”
At Sundowns, Ngobeni, who made his professional debut with now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic in 2019, struggled for game time as he was competing with Aubrey Modiba and Terrence Mashego.
He joined Sundowns in 2021 after an impressive stay with Celtic but struggled to cement a place in the starting line-up.
This season, he only made two appearances for Masandawana — against Stellenbosch and SuperSport United — in DStv Premiership matches.
He also had a loan spell with SuperSport United in 2022 and AmaZulu are hoping his experience will prove valuable.
