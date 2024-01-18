Border had indicated that they would take legal action and their clubs would not take any part in the 2024 edition if the matter was not resolved.
Border, EP find common ground with Super 14 organisers
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The feud that went on for almost a year regarding nonpayments of EP and Border Rugby clubs has been set aside as the custodians of the Super 14 rugby competition reached common ground with the two unions.
This was announced by the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture in a statement on Thursday afternoon.
The decision was reached at a meeting on Wednesday which involved EP, Border, the DSRAC, the Eastern Cape Sport Confederation and the Super 14 steering committee.
The matters discussed included nonpayment of appearance fees, travelling costs and prize- money for the 2023 competition.
The two unions had described this meeting as the final one after a sequence of fruitless meetings over the past months after the tournament finished in March 2023.
Image: Supplied
Border had indicated that they would take legal action and their clubs would not take any part in the 2024 edition if the matter was not resolved.
They had given the sports confederation until Monday to make the payment.
However, Border Rugby president Zuko Badli said he hoped the matters would be resolved, a sentiment shared by EP acting president George Malgas.
Contacted on Thursday, Malgas confirmed that they and Border had reached an understanding with those involved in the competition that started 10 years ago.
Malgas said they were going to meet their respective clubs to share details on what transpired at the meeting and discuss the way forward in terms of preparation.
The DSRAC said further details regarding the launch date of the tournament, its format and when the final would be played would be announced in due course.
“In the interest of rugby development and recognising the right of every citizen to access and participate in sport, all stakeholders made concessions to reach a common ground,” the DSRAC statement said.
“The department, led by MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe, together with external stakeholders, is committed to providing leadership to the cultural, creative and sports sector, accelerating transformation, creating enabling mechanisms to increase citizens’ access to sport and recreation activities, contributing to social cohesion and ensuring that more athletes achieve international success.”
The tournament sees seven clubs from each of the Border Rugby Super League and Eastern Province Grand Challenge compete for honours.
