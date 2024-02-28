‘We have shown we can play with the best’: Ellis as Banyana eye big Nigeria tie
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is hoping to have her best and most experienced players when they take on old nemesis Nigeria to fight for one of Africa's two spots at the Paris Olympics women's football tournament.
Striker and stand-in captain Thembi Kgatlana scored the winner as Banyana beat Tanzania 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night for a 4-0 third round aggregate qualifying victory to set up a mouth-watering meeting with the Super Falcons.
The final round sees Banyana travelling to Nigeria for the first leg before they host the second leg on dates between April 1 and 9.
The match also marked 100 caps for Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe, who was among the scorers in the first leg.
Banyana were the first South African senior national team to beat Nigeria in a competitive match in 2012. Ellis said it important they win the tie against the Falcons after missing out on qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Banyana appeared in the 2012 and 2016 Games.
Full-time captain Refiloe Jane and defender Bambanani Mbane missed the two encounters against Tanzania through injury but Ellis is hopeful that they will both be back when the reigning African champions play the No.1-ranked team on the continent.
“We know the Nigeria game is not going to be easy but we've shown in the past we can play with the best and having our best players back will also help a lot,” Ellis said.
“When it comes to those tough matches you need players with experience and you have to get the mix right with the youth and experience. So, hopefully we can get that right balance and get a positive result, first away from home again and then bring it at home and get the result.
“But no game is easy and you've got to plan it well and you've got to execute the plan. But I think everybody is up for it. Having missed out on the 2020 Olympics I think this is the biggest goal for us this year bar the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later in the year [in Morocco].”
Seoposenwe also understands the importance of Banyana producing their 'A' game if they want to beat Nigeria.
“We've seen them so many ties over the past few years. It's not going to be easy because we're all gunning for the spot in the Olympics.”
The centurion thanked Ellis for the helping the coach gave Seoposenwe at the start of her international career. The striker is now a big star in Mexico's professional women's league, where she plays for Monterrey.
“It's been 14 years for me being part of the national team and everyone has played such a big role in my journey in the national team.
“But I can just thank God for sparing me this long in the national team, making great friends and coaches and staff. To be still be part of this winning team is amazing.
“We've grown so much, coming from [winning] the [2022] Wafcon and going on to the World Cup [last year, where Banyana became the first senior South African team to reach the second round].
“You can see the growth in this team and you can see where we're going and what we want to continue to achieve. But it takes a lot of hard work and determination.
“I'm so proud to be part of this team. We're a great group of players and we come together, we love each other and we play for each other and you can see that on the field.
“That's why we've been so successful. The next game is going to be tough but hopefully we'll have everyone back.”