WATCH | Helman Mkhalele: The Bafana wingman from heaven

04 March 2024
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas
Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

The story of Bafana Bafana’s spectacular restoration to a place of honour would not be complete without paying tribute to Helman Mkhalele’s role as assistant coach. 

In part one of this two-part special of the BBK Unplugged podcast, Mkhalele speaks about his journey at Jomo Cosmos and Pirates and his time playing in Turkey. 

In part two of the interview Mkhalele opens up about South Africa exporting players abroad, his relationship with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and questions about his coaching qualifications. 

Bafana move into Africa’s top 10 after stellar Nations Cup performance

Bafana Bafana have moved up two places in the African rankings to 10th position after their performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Sport
2 weeks ago
