Port Natal’s Open men’s side have enjoyed two brilliant days at the Perfect Delivery Inter-Districts in Gqeberha.
The side has two current Proteas in the eight-man line-up with Wayne Roberts skipping rink and Wayne Rittmuller playing third in the other.
The pair are clearly in form after finishing with silver and bronze respectively in the recent Bowls SA Masters at Wingate Park.
They’ve managed to play their part as Port Natal have romped out to a staggering 44.5 points through four games. They lead the Red section by 11.5 points with Southern Free State in second. Northern Cape are third with 31.5 points.
On Wednesday, Port Natal will look to build towards a potential gold medal match with fixtures against Limpopo and fourth-placed Eden.
In the Blue section, JBA (34 points) needed to rebound from a 4.5-7.5 loss in the morning against Border. And they managed to do just that with an 11-1 victory over Boland in the final game of Tuesday’s play.
Wednesday will be a fascinating day of top-quality bowls as JBA face Sedibeng and then second-placed Western Province (32.5 points), who moved nicely into contention thanks to a 10.5-1.5 win over struggling Ekhurleni.
Eastern Province (32.5 points) will be looking to take advantage of any slips from the leading pair — they face KZN Country and Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
In the Women’s Blue section, Natal Inland have moved into first place with 36.5 points leaving Ekhurleni in second two points adrift.
The leaders only face each other on Friday morning, which could see some fireworks if they manage to keep things on track before then.
Western Province lead the red section on 35.5 points after a huge day on Tuesday which saw them accumulate 20.5 points after big wins over Sedibeng and Port Natal.
WP’s women will be wary of a derby against Boland first up on day three.
Mpumalanga are second with 32 points. — Bowls SA
Port Natal off to solid start in Inter-Districts
Image: SUPPLIED
Port Natal’s Open men’s side have enjoyed two brilliant days at the Perfect Delivery Inter-Districts in Gqeberha.
The side has two current Proteas in the eight-man line-up with Wayne Roberts skipping rink and Wayne Rittmuller playing third in the other.
The pair are clearly in form after finishing with silver and bronze respectively in the recent Bowls SA Masters at Wingate Park.
They’ve managed to play their part as Port Natal have romped out to a staggering 44.5 points through four games. They lead the Red section by 11.5 points with Southern Free State in second. Northern Cape are third with 31.5 points.
On Wednesday, Port Natal will look to build towards a potential gold medal match with fixtures against Limpopo and fourth-placed Eden.
In the Blue section, JBA (34 points) needed to rebound from a 4.5-7.5 loss in the morning against Border. And they managed to do just that with an 11-1 victory over Boland in the final game of Tuesday’s play.
Wednesday will be a fascinating day of top-quality bowls as JBA face Sedibeng and then second-placed Western Province (32.5 points), who moved nicely into contention thanks to a 10.5-1.5 win over struggling Ekhurleni.
Eastern Province (32.5 points) will be looking to take advantage of any slips from the leading pair — they face KZN Country and Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
In the Women’s Blue section, Natal Inland have moved into first place with 36.5 points leaving Ekhurleni in second two points adrift.
The leaders only face each other on Friday morning, which could see some fireworks if they manage to keep things on track before then.
Western Province lead the red section on 35.5 points after a huge day on Tuesday which saw them accumulate 20.5 points after big wins over Sedibeng and Port Natal.
WP’s women will be wary of a derby against Boland first up on day three.
Mpumalanga are second with 32 points. — Bowls SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos