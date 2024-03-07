JBA sweep WP aside to lead way at Inter-Districts in Gqeberha

JBA’s star-studded men’s squad breezed past Western Province to gain control at the Perfect Delivery Inter-Districts in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
It was one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament and probably one that JBA will remember for years to come.
The stumble against Border on Tuesday combined with WP’s good form for the opening half of the competition meant that Wednesday’s battle would go a long way in determining who would claim Blue Section honours in Gqeberha.
The tussle against WP proved to be one-sided as the log leaders enjoyed a 10-2 victory which moved JBA six points clear.
Hosts Eastern Province have moved into second place, which is good enough for a bronze medal at this stage.
“There's still a long way to go so we aren’t getting ahead of ourselves,” JBA skip Gerry Baker said.
Baker, one of the country’s leading players on the international scene, was proud of how the unit went about their business.
“We take no games lightly at this level and 'I’m really happy with how everyone played. To get 10 points against such a good side was really special,” he said.
Current Proteas No 1, Jason Evans, echoed his teammates sentiment.
“We knew it was going to be a tough, tough encounter.
“WP are a good squad and were always going to be up for it. 10-2 was a very good result and we need to make sure that we continue taking every set as seriously as we did today.”
In the Red section, Port Natal are still 11 points ahead despite a shock 2.5-9.5 defeat to Eden.
The result leaves Eden in third with 46 points, just 1.5 behind Southern Free State in the race for the bronze medal.
In the women’s Blue section, it is all to play for with Natal Inland leading the way with 48.5 points.
JBA have 47.5 points and Eden have 47 points with three matches still to go.
In the Red section, WP have 50 points to lead the way with Kingfisher second on 46.5 points.
Mpumalanga dropped their last game 2-10 to end the day with 44 points. — Bowls SA
JBA sweep WP aside to lead way at Inter-Districts in Gqeberha
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
