Elephants trample Bulldogs in warm-up clash

EP's Elephants emerged with regional derby bragging rights when they thrashed the Border Bulldogs 41-10 in a warm-up match at Police Park in East London on Friday.
The hero for EP was tearaway wing Rodney Damons who scored four tries in a runaway win for the Elephants over their arch-rivals.
With the teams scheduled to meet again in Gqeberha on May 4 in the SA Cup, the win gave EP a valuable psychological edge for the return fixture.
Apart from Damons' four tries, there were also five-pointers for Temba Boltina (2) and Xolela Payi.
Daryl Kameel booted two conversions and Ruben de Vos one to complete EP's scoring in an impressive victory.
EP opened their SA Cup campaign with a match against the Falcons in Gqeberha on March 23.
Image: Werner Hills
