Hugo Broos includes Khanyisa Mayo in final Bafana squad
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos included Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo in his 23-man squad announced on Monday for this month's two friendlies in Algeria.
Mayo has been overlooked for some time by Broos, including in the squad that won the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast last month, despite being among the DStv Premiership's top scorers last season and this campaign.
Mayo was named in Broos' final squad after not being named in the 32-player preliminary combination announced by Broos on Friday.
Last month Broos indicated Mayo was being left out because he felt he needed to progress further in his game.
Bafana participate in the Fifa Series international friendlies pilot project in Algeria which runs from March 18 to 26. They meet Andorra at Stade du 19 Mai 1956 in Annaba on March 21 and Algeria at Stade de Nelson Mandela in Algiers on March 26.
Kaizer Chiefs' in-form goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma and former Amakhosi defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who now turns out for FCSB in Romania, retained their places from the preliminary squad as return call-ups to the national squad.
Broos said last month he had been impressed with the footage of Ngezana's form in Europe.
Midfielders Goodman Mosele of Chippa United and Grant Margeman of SuperSport United and forwards Mlondi Mbanjwa (AmaZulu), Elias Mokwana (Sekhukhune United) and Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC) are other interesting inclusions.
Broos made 10 changes, some injury-induced, from the squad that competed in the Afcon, where South Africa made their first semifinal appearance in 24 years.
Bafana Bafana 23-man squad
Goalkeepers:
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)
Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)
Defenders:
Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United)
Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Terrence Mashego (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)
Tapelo Xoki (Orlando Pirates)
Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania)
Midfielders:
Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal)
Goodman Mosele (Chippa United)
Grant Margeman (SuperSport United)
Forwards:
Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City)
Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus)
Mlondi Mbanjwa (AmaZulu)
Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City)
Elias Mokwana (Sekhukhune United)
Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)
