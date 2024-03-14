Mapompo calls for cool heads in Chippa Nedbank Cup clash
When a young Sibusiso Mapompo was still finding his feet at Bush Bucks in Mthatha, he would merely greet and pass Thabo September who at the time was playing for the senior team...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.