Sport

Mapompo calls for cool heads in Chippa Nedbank Cup clash

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 14 March 2024

When a young Sibusiso Mapompo was still finding his feet at Bush Bucks in Mthatha, he would merely greet and pass Thabo September who at the time was playing for the senior team...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Nelson Mandela Mosaic Artwork Stop motion