Riveiro says Pirates’ Makhaula recovering in hospital after collapse

Lions coach Henry Basie said his team, who are in sixth place in the second tier, took important lessons from the humbling experience.
“We wanted to embrace the moment, it was a good opportunity for our players to showcase their talents and we are happy for the opportunity that Nedbank and the PSL gave us. Sometimes this opportunity only comes once.
“Pirates were exceptional. We played well during the early stages of the first half and we stuck to the game plan, it is just the conditions were against us.
“We should have had at least one session on a pitch like this because where we come from [in Upington in the Northern Cape] we play on dry grass and as a result our players couldn't get a grip on the ball tonight.
“The ball was skidding the whole time, the conditions were playing against us but we have learnt a lot and we can really grow from this experience.”
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said midfield strongman Makhehlene Makhaula is recovering in hospital after he collapsed during their 4-0 Nedbank Cup last-16 win over Hungry Lions on Saturday night.
After earning a single-goal lead against the Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit in the first half the Buccaneers strengthened in the second half to score three more goals and tame Lions. However the impressive win was overshadowed by Makhaula's collapse, as he was stretchered off in the first half and replaced by Thalente Mbatha a minute into added time.
The win meant Pirates remain on course to win the Nedbank Cup for a third time in succession, while Riveiro remains unbeaten in the tournament.
“It was a shocking moment for all of us. It is one of those situations we are used to seeing on TV sometimes, but we saw it close and it was our chance to feel that feeling, and I can tell you it is not nice,” Riveiro said.
“Thanks to the doctors and technical assistants. They managed to stabilise him because it was a difficult moment from what I heard. What I know is he is in good hands in hospital and under observation.
“The club will give you more details — what I can tell you right now, even though I didn’t have the opportunity to speak to him, is that he is OK.”
Riveiro thanked the supporters who came in their numbers to create a vibrant atmosphere at Orlando Stadium.
I think the support is coming [carrying over] from the derby [where Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 last weekend]. People came much more optimistic and that is the beauty of this game. Our objective is that when we are finished with the game, people must already be checking when the next one is.
“It was an atmosphere that was not [there] in the last two games against Stellenbosch and Cape Town Spurs because we didn’t play the way they want to see us play football. When the atmosphere is like this, it is much more easier to play well.
“In the first 15 minutes or so we were a bit shaky and [then] we found the way to play the game together.”
