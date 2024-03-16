But this was a scrappy match, especially in the first half in which Pirates failed to create chances despite having the lion’s share of possession.
Lions relied on counterattacks to try to break the Pirates defence but that could not yield any positive outcome for the Northern Cape side.
There was a huge scare in the 40th minute of this match when Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula collapsed on the field and had to be stretchered off and replaced by Thalente Mbatha after having problems with breathing.
It wasn’t clear if Makhaula was taken straight to hospital or got medical help inside the stadium.
The second stanza finished in a better vein as Pirates took full advantage of having an extra man.
Patrick Maswanganyi, the man-of-the-match in the derby, Saleng, who scored a brace, and Relebohile Mofokeng initially struggled to control the proceedings the way they were expected.
Pirates thump Hungry Lions to stay on course to defend Nedbank Cup
Image: Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates are still on course to defend the Nedbank Cup after advancing to the quarterfinals of the competition.
Pirates were 4-0 winners over first division side Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium despite a stuttering start.
Lions' defender Morena Monaheng was unlucky to see his attempted clearance beating his own keeper Glen Baadjies in the 21st minute for Bucs’ opening goal.
Striker Tshegofatsho Mabasa doubled Pirates’ lead in the 66th minute at a time in which the visitors, who finished the match with 10 men, were pushing for an equaliser.
Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng added the third in the 72nd minute before Mabasa completed his brace with a wonder strike taken just outside the area in the fourth minute of added time.
But once Pirates gained an advantage after Lions defender S’bongakonke Gamede was shown a red card in the 58th after tripping Maswanganyi who was through on goal, they gained more control of the match and managed to score the last three goals.
What also didn't help Pirates was the erratic performance by their fullbacks, Innocent Maela on the left and Thabiso Monyane on the right.
Both players had spells where they surged forward but their lack of providing a clinical final ball to the attackers let Pirates down.
But Riveiro will be happy with how his team finished this match and how they used their advantage when Lions were reduced to 10 men.
Pirates joined Stellenbosch FC, AmaZulu FC, SuperSport United, Chippa United and Pretoria University in the last 8. The eight teams will be completed on Sunday with Mamelodi Sundowns' clash against Maritzburg United and D’General facing TS Galaxy in the Free State.
Scorers
Orlando Pirates (0) 4
Hungry Lions (0) 0
Scorers: Morena Monaheng (21m, own goal); Tshegofatsho Mabasa (66m; 90+4); Monnapule Saleng (72m)
