Guardiola focused on ‘final’ against Arsenal

Manchester City are still in the running to pick up two trophies at Wembley this season but manager Pep Guardiola said all his focus is on their Premier League clash with title rivals Arsenal at the end of the month, a match he described as a “final”.

City face Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals next month and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, which has its final at Wembley this season.

Guardiola, however, said he was not looking past their next league fixture against Mikel Arteta's Gunners on March 31.

“One step at a time,” he told City's website. “We have a final against Arsenal.