Parsons, dropped on two, punishes Titans as Dolphins claim crucial win

Though this year’s SA20 player auction is not set to be a very big one, even among the limited spots that will be available Bryce Parsons ensured he’ll be a strong candidate for selection.

The former SA under-19 captain struck a bruising 102 off 48 balls for the Hollywood Bets (KZN) Dolphins who beat the Momentum Multiply (Northerns) Titans by 30 runs on the DLS method in Centurion on Wednesday night.

Parsons has yet to earn himself a contract in local cricket’s most popular competition and for many others like him the CSA T20 Challenge is the opportunity to put themselves in the spotlight for that tournament.

This year’s auction is expected to be a small one with the six franchises likely to stick with the players they have, who are in the final year of their three-year contracts. The bigger auction will occur next year, and Parsons’ innings at SuperSport Park is likely to be locked away in the memory banks of the coaches in the SA20.