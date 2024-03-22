The US won the previous tournaments in 2021 and 2023, but came within seconds of losing despite leading in shots 25-6, shots on target 7-3, and corner kicks 12-3.
Jamaica’s Greg Leigh scored 31 seconds into the match and the lead held until the last kick of stoppage time when a US corner kick resulted in an own goal by Jamaican forward Cory Burke in the 96th minute.
Christian Pulisic’s service was headed at the near post by Miles Robinson and glanced off the head of Burke.
According to OptaJack, the goal, at 95:24, is the latest stoppage-time goal the US team has scored since Ricardo Clark’s winning goal against Venezuela, at 96:59, in January 2012.
Leigh scored after a throw-in that went to Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
He lofted a cross from the right flank to the far post where US defender Joe Scally was caught ball watching, allowing Leigh an unmarked shot that goalkeeper Matt Turner could not save.
After that, it was nearly all US. The Americans had 81% possession in the first half which resulted in nine shots but only one on goal.
The US leads the series 20-3-10 but the teams tied 1-1 in the previous two matches in 2021 and 2023. — Field Level Media
Haji Wright rescues US in semifinal victory over Jamaica
Image: JEROME MIRON/USA TODAY SPORTS
Haji Wright scored in the sixth and 19th minutes of extra time from assists by Gio Reyna to complete a miraculous comeback when the US men’s national team defeated Jamaica 3-1 in a semifinal of the CONCACAF Nations League in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday.
The US are set to face Mexico in the final on Sunday, after El Tri beat Panama 3-0 on Thursday.
Wright, who scored against the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup, was the recipient of a slick through ball by Reyna to set up the winner with his left foot for the 2-1 lead.
Wright was a late addition to the roster as a replacement for injured forward Josh Sargent.
He made it 3-1 off a weighted ball by Reyna inside the box.
Reyna entered at the start of the second half, Wright in the 63rd minute.
