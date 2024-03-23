He said the Lions had ideal preparation in the cold and wet.
Malherbe, Moerat back for Stormers against Edinburgh
LIAM DEL CARME
The Stormers will run out with the gust of a fresh breeze beneath their wings when they take on Edinburgh in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash on Saturday.
The franchise have every reason to soar since they completed an equity partnership that will see the Red Disa Consortium taking a 74% stake in their commercial arm.
The deal concludes years of wrangling within the corridors of power at Western Province Rugby and should bring greater stability to the franchise.
The Stormers can do some straight line thrust.
They are ninth on the URC points table, but a string of four home matches against Edinburgh, Ulster, Ospreys and Leinster could propel them back into top eight, if not four, contention.
Apart from the significant financial boost, the Stormers will also welcome back Springbok props Frans Malherbe and captain Salmaan Moerat, who is back into the second row for his first start since returning from injury.
Wandisile Simelane makes his first start for the team at outside centre, while Damian Willemse starts at fullback where he will link up with wings Leolin Zas and Suleiman Hartzenberg, as Warrick Gelant gets a rest.
Though the versatile Deon Fourie is ruled out through a minor injury, coach John Dobson is excited about the experience that has returned to their ranks.
“We have some serious players coming back into the mix and after over two months it will be fantastic to be back.
“There has been some good work put in over the past few weeks on the training ground and we are excited about seeing the results of that.
“We have some big games at home in this period, so it will be important for us to hit the ground running and build some momentum against what is an impressive Edinburgh side,” he said.
The match will be a significant milestone in the career of former Cheetahs prop WP Nel, who is expected to play his 200th match for Edinburgh in Cape Town.
Meanwhile in Galway, Erich Cronje has the task of filling the boots of star outside centre Henco van Wyk when the Lions square up to Connacht on Saturday night.
The Lions seek a win that will help them close in on a spot in the top eight, but they are up against it at a notoriously inhospitable venue.
“They are a very tough side to play over here,” opined Lions' scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys.
“They are a dangerous team when given front-foot momentum, coupled with their fast tempo at which they play the game.”
Redelinghuys believes the Lions can cut Connacht off at source, but it will require a shift in the boiler room.
“We have an opportunity r to challenge their set piece which is going to require our forwards to roll up their sleeves in very tough, hostile conditions here in Galway. Our guys are up for it though. We enjoy it when it’s tough because that’s when we as a group play for one another,” said the former prop.
He said the Lions had ideal preparation in the cold and wet.
“It is great because we are expecting similar conditions come Saturday. It’s nothing new to us as we are familiar with the environment here from previous visits.”
Visiting teams find it tough in Galway and only log leaders Leinster have met success there in the URC this season. That is cause for visiting teams to be as downcast as the weather, but Redelinghuys said the Lions' collective chin is up.
“The vibe inside camp is great. We tend to travel well, and the guys enjoy one another’s company. It’s also a nice opportunity to bond as a squad. Coming off a win against the Sharks two weeks ago also bodes well for team spirit,” he said about the residual feel-good factor.
Stormers to play Edinburgh: Damian Willemse; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Nama Xaba, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (captain), Frans Malherbe, Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris.
Substitutes: Joseph Dweba, Lizo Gqoboka, Neethling Fouche, Connor Evans, Hacjivah Dayimani, Herschel Jantjies, Jurie Matthee, Ben Loader.
Lions to play Connacht: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Erich Cronje, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe, Jordan Hendrikse, Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, JC Pretorius; Reinhard Nothnagel, Etienne Oosthuizen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, JP Smith.
Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, Morgan Naude, Conraad van Vuuren, Darrien Landsberg, Izan Esterhuizen, Hanru Sirgel; Morne van den Berg, Stean Pienaar.
