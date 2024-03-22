Mbaliyezwe "Mbali" Ngiba's journey on Mzansi Magic's Umkhokha: The Curse has come to an end.
Her character Zodwa died on Tuesday night’s episode after discovering an ancestral bag.
Mbaliyezwe took to her timeline to express gratitude to everyone who showed her support during her time on the show.
“I thought I should take this opportunity to inform you of the sad news that I unfortunately have to deliver,” she said.
“Zodwa’s time is up on Umkhokha and I would like to thank everyone who supported me.
“I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me. Team Zodwa. Thank you to the production and channel, producer, casting director and everyone who was on the panel who picked me to play the role of Zodwa. Thank you to my colleagues and viewers."
WATCH | Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba bids farewell to ‘Umkhokha’
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/Mbaliyezwe Ngiba
