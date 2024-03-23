Stormers make light work of Edinburgh in Cape Town

So dominant were the Stormers in the fight for possession that their wastefulness mattered little in their 43-21 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Edinburgh here at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

They overpowered and outgunned the depleted Scottish team with a win that restores them to the top eight frame.

With a string of four games, the Stormers have the opportunity to march up the points table over the next month.

The hosts came into the match with plans around their financial future finally formalised.

They have an equity partner, an enthusiastic fan base and a vibrant team that is a reflection of what is in the stands.

And though they weren't always on the money in the first half, they did string some stirring passages of play.