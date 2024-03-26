SA Hockey lifts Border suspension
But key issue of floodlights damage at Bunkers Hill yet to be resolved
The SA Hockey Association (Saha) has lifted the suspension on the Border Hockey Association after clubs settled their outstanding 2023 membership fees, but hockey activities are still at a partial standstill...
