Sport

SA Hockey lifts Border suspension

But key issue of floodlights damage at Bunkers Hill yet to be resolved

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 26 March 2024

The SA Hockey Association (Saha) has lifted the  suspension on the Border Hockey Association after clubs settled their outstanding 2023 membership fees, but hockey activities are still at a partial standstill...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest