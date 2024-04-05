“If they come out in their numbers to fill the stadium and make it yellow, they make the opposition uncomfortable throughout. Even in the moments during the game where we are suffering, they mustn't suffer with us.
Sundowns coach Mokwena calls on supporters to fill Loftus for clash against Yanga
Sports reporter
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has issued a rallying call to the club's supporters to pack Loftus and create an intimidating atmosphere for their do-or-die Champions League quarterfinal against Young Africans (Yanga) on Friday (8pm).
The Brazilians take on Yanga in the second leg, with the tie delicately poised after their clash in Dar es Salaam last week ended 0-0 and the home side looking for their second successive semifinal appearance.
“They [supporters] have to play and I ask them to play the way they played against Al Ahly in the Africa Football League (AFL),” said Mokwena.
“We won that game against Al Ahly because of our fans. There was no time during the 90 minutes in that match where they kept quiet, the drum kept on beating and beating.
“If they come out in their numbers to fill the stadium and make it yellow, they make the opposition uncomfortable throughout. Even in the moments during the game where we are suffering, they mustn't suffer with us.
“They have to energise and give us the extra push,. Sometimes what we have with the yellow nation is that when we suffer, they suffer — but they can’t suffer with us tomorrow. They have to come and energise and push us.
“If that can happen, we will have a big advantage because when Loftus is buzzing and the yellow nation is singing, they give us the energy to go on and this is what you need in the Champions League.”
Mokwena said home-ground advantage is crucial.
“You must to take advantage of your home ground and that advantage is not just the playing surface but it is about the supporters making the stadium a cathedral, a place of worship.
“On Friday they have to worship, support and energise the team — and if they do that, we should be alright.”
With the investment the Motsepe family has made in Sundowns in terms of player recruitment, there is a certain section that argue if Sundowns doesn’t progress to the semifinal it will be failure.
“It doesn't make sense to try to win the Champions League if you are not consistently in semifinals and finals. We must try and break the monopoly of the North African teams who put themselves in situations where they are close enough to compete for the top prize.
“Our focus for every single season is that we have to be in the finals and try to bring down that dominance by the North Africans. We have to push ourselves beyond our means and try to get into the space where we are regular features in the semifinals and finals.”
