“They see this as an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the great players on the continent, but I don’t doubt any of the players because they are looking forward to this wonderful opportunity,” he said.
“They are aware that this can change their lives. Earlier I spoke about players like Andile Jali, Aubrey Ngoma and Mthokosizi Yende, who were unknown, and they used this type of platform [to get noticed]. Our players see this as an opportunity to be counted.”
Tuks will be without influential attackers Promise Mkhuma and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are on loan from Downs and contractually barred from playing against their parent club.
“It is big looking at how he has been doing for us; he has been critical in terms of where we are in the league,” Motaung said about the loss of Sibanyoni.
“We would have loved to have him, but the reality is ... that agreement was there before we even had him on the training ground and we are not really going to focus or worry ourselves on that.
“We see this as a platform to give other players an opportunity to demonstrate what they are capable of. It is not only him, Promise Mkhuma is also not going to participate in this match and we respect that.”
Tuks aims for history lesson against Sundowns in Nedbank Cup quarters
Tuks made it to the final in 2009 where they lost to Moroka Swallows
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Backed by their storied history of giant-slaying in the Nedbank Cup, coach Tlisane Motaung has urged his players to go out and make their names against Mamelodi Sundowns.
University of Pretoria (Tuks) host the Brazilians at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Saturday's quarterfinal looking to cause what could be one of the biggest upsets in South African football in recent times.
Tuks made it to the final in 2009 where they lost to Moroka Swallows in a memorable run that included dumping out Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town.
On that dream run, then-coach Steve Barker unleashed an exciting team that boasted players like Andile Jali, Phenyo Mongala and Mthokosizi Yende, who went on to become household names.
Speaking ahead of the clash that pits teams with different styles of play against each other, Motaung said his players are aware of the scale of the opportunity of playing against Sundowns in the knockout stage of a major competition.
“They see this as an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the great players on the continent, but I don’t doubt any of the players because they are looking forward to this wonderful opportunity,” he said.
“They are aware that this can change their lives. Earlier I spoke about players like Andile Jali, Aubrey Ngoma and Mthokosizi Yende, who were unknown, and they used this type of platform [to get noticed]. Our players see this as an opportunity to be counted.”
Tuks will be without influential attackers Promise Mkhuma and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are on loan from Downs and contractually barred from playing against their parent club.
“It is big looking at how he has been doing for us; he has been critical in terms of where we are in the league,” Motaung said about the loss of Sibanyoni.
“We would have loved to have him, but the reality is ... that agreement was there before we even had him on the training ground and we are not really going to focus or worry ourselves on that.
“We see this as a platform to give other players an opportunity to demonstrate what they are capable of. It is not only him, Promise Mkhuma is also not going to participate in this match and we respect that.”
Motaung knows it is not going to be an easy task against trophy machines Downs.
“A team like Sundowns rotate the ball and where the ball is they have numbers. The questions will always be what do you when you win the ball. In the middle of that park, how do you close the space so they don’t get those half-spaces the coach [Rulani Mokwena] always talks about?
“When you have a standard situation, what do you do, how do you impose yourself in those situations? There are a few things we have identified that if we can execute them on the day, we give ourselves a 50/50 chance of competing in the game.
“Otherwise, they are a difficult team. If you want to be physical, they will respond.
“But I have maximum respect for Rulani and the rest of the technical team, including Manqoba [Mngqithi]. I know they pay attention to detail and it's for us to learn and assess ourselves.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos