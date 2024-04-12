Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena went with his best possible team that included vastly experienced campaigners like Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane and Lucas Ribeiro.
Williams penalty shoot-out hero again as Sundowns progress to Nedbank Cup semis
Image: Samuel Shivambu
Ronwen Williams was the shoot-out hero again for Mamelodi Sundowns as he saved two penalties as they beat University of Pretoria 4-3 to book a place in the Nedbank Cup semifinal stage at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.
Williams denied Thokozani Sekotlong and Singkhi Mpedi as the Brazilians prevailed against a stubborn Tuks who fought gallantly.
Sundowns penalties were scored by Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro, Mothobi Mvala and Peter Shalulile while Gaston Sirino's penalty was saved and Tuks scored their spot kicks through Thabiso Mokoena, Kaketo Majadibodu and Delano Abrahams.
Action continues on Saturday with matches between Stellenbosch and SuperSport United at the Danie Craven Stadium and AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium while TS Galaxy host Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
The two teams could not be separated after 120 minutes of football at a chilly Atteridgeville where Tuks fought gallantly against a Sundowns side that came into this clash unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions since December when they were beaten by TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena went with his best possible team that included vastly experienced campaigners like Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane and Lucas Ribeiro.
The Brazilians flexed their muscles as early as the eighth minute when Ribeiro picked his spot before curling a beautiful shot into the top corner to give them an early lead that did not demoralise the hard-working Tuks.
Tuks coach Tlisane Motaung was denied the services of influential Promise Mkhuma and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are on loan from Sundowns and were not eligible to play against their parent club, but he was able to field a strong team that took Sundowns to extra-time.
His team included experienced players like Edward Maova, Kaketso Majadibodu, Samuel Julies, Singkhi Mpedi, Delano Abrahams and Kamohelo Pheeane who led from the front as they went toe to toe with the Brazilians.
Tuks equalised just after the hour-mark when attacker Abrahams pounced from close range after one of his teammates laid the ball in his path in the box to beat Williams, who was not happy with his defence.
Mokwena will be worried because they conceded from direct play, which is the type of football they are going to encounter in the Champions League semifinal against Tunisian giants Esperance on Friday in Tunis.
Though their cup dream has ended, Motaung is likely to look at it from a different angle that Mkhuma and Sibanyoni will be fresher for their next National First Division (NFD) match against Orbit College on Wednesday away from home.
In their next match, Tuks have an away clash against Maritzburg United at King Zwelithini stadium on Tuesday where they will be looking to enhance their chances of automatic promotion to the Premier Soccer League next season.
To push for an opening goal, Mokwena introduced Gaston Sirino and Thembinkosi Lorch for Thapelo Morena and Neo Maema just after the hour mark but they did not have an immediate impact.
Abrahams nearly stunned Sundowns after 78 minutes but his long-range strike was saved by Williams after they caught the visitors on a quick counterattack but there were no more goals as they went to extra-time.
Lorch nearly broke Tuks' hearts in the dying minutes of extra-time but he lacked the composure to put the ball in the next and his miss was shortly followed by the final whistle of referee Moses Kheswa to signal a penalty shoot-out.
