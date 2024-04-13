Sport

Bulls dumped out of Champions Cup by Northampton

14 April 2024
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Sebastian de Klerk on his way to scoring one of the three tries by the Bulls in their Champions Cup loss to Northampton.
ON THE CHARGE: Sebastian de Klerk on his way to scoring one of the three tries by the Bulls in their Champions Cup loss to Northampton.
Image: ASHLEY WESTERN/COLORSPORT

Northampton Saints thrashed the Bulls 59-22 in their Champions Cup clash at the Cinch Stadium on Saturday night to advance to the semifinal stage. 

Northampton powered nine tries from James Ramm (2), Courtney Lawes, Ollie Sleightholme, Alex Mitchell, Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, Alex Mitchell and Juarno Augustus as they made it to the semifinals for the first time since 2011. 

The Bulls crossed the white line through the efforts of Cameron Hanekom, Akker van der Merwe and Sebastian de Klerk but it was not enough as their hopes were dashed at Franklin's Gardens. 

Both Border teams suffer half-century hidings

After this weekend's results, it is safe to say that Border Rugby’s unlucky number is 57, as both their women's and men's teams suffered big defeats, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls coach Jake White received criticism during the week when he announced what was deemed in some quarters as a weakened team that did not have most of the key players who featured in the 59-19 win over Lyon in the last round. 

The Bulls will have to recover from this heavy defeat as they return home to another tough encounter against Irish giants Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday. 

It promises to be an intriguing match at Loftus as the third-placed Bulls above Munster in the log standings and they are separated by two points between them. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike