WSU brace for tough battle in Pretoria

The chances of Walter Sisulu University coming back with a victory in their Varsity Shield semifinal against UP Tuks on Friday in Pretoria are slim, but the technical team and players are still optimistic that it is not impossible.
Tuks were unbeaten in their seven games in the round robin.
The nation’s capital was turned into a slaughterhouse for visiting teams this season with CPUT, Varsity College, TUT and the Madibaz all receiving 50-plus hidings.
It has been a matter of men vs boys for Tuks, who have proved their supremacy and that they belong in the Varsity Cup, which they were previously relegated from.
Though the competition has seen surprise outcomes in previous years, especially in the knockout rounds, WSU head coach Thembani Mkokeli knows his team are bracing for another tough afternoon (3pm) against the side that drubbed them 40-17 in their own backyard in Mdantsane.
WSU have been lukewarm this season, only picking up three wins in their seven encounters.
They will have an Everest to climb at what will be a packed Tuks stadium.
“We are not putting unnecessary pressure on ourselves ahead of this game because we know the type of players we have, and we know they are good enough to go all the way to win the competition.
“We have thus planned well and have gone through the right processes and covered all the problematic areas for us to be ready to face Tuks,” Mkokeli said.
“In this competition, you must take lessons from all the challenges you’ve faced in each game.
“There are new challenges [for] a team to rise to the occasion and show growth and maturity in trying not to repeat the same mistakes.”
Captain Awonke Sondishe, who has been juggling Varsity Shield and Border Bulldogs duty, shared the same sentiments.
He said they needed to execute the fundamentals and put continuous pressure on the opposition.
This was something they had not been doing this season.
“We must focus on ball retention, if we have the ball, then they can’t play.
“We, however, must use our ball possession and territory to accumulate points and hopefully cause a huge upset,” he said.
Springbok women’s flanker Lusanda Dumke backed her Eastern Cape compatriots WSU to beat Tuks and make their third final in the competition after 2018 and 2021.
Dumke has played a hand off the field in WSU’s success this season.
Through her recently founded foundation which focuses on empowering young black athletes in the Eastern Cape, she handed rugby boots to needy WSU players.
“I received a call from coach Sabelo [Kolanisi] telling me about the situation of boys who needed some boots. Then I spoke to my brand Adidas,” Dumke said.
“I know how it is, not having boots as an athlete, 90% of athletes from the Eastern Cape come from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“I always feel I need to help where I can.
“I wish them well because if they make yet another final that will build the morale in rugby in the Eastern Cape. They have been doing well.” — Additional reporting Varsity Cup website (Thando Cezula)
WSU brace for tough battle in Pretoria
Image: VARSITY CUP FACEBOOK PAGE
