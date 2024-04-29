Meanwhile, in the Sotho Sport Grounds in Mooiplaas, Swallows were too good for Moonlight.
‘Inyoni’ ran rampant, securing 23-5 over Moonlight.
Unlike in the 2023 Super League, Swallows have endured a good start by beating Berlin and Breakers, while it has been a contrast for Moonlight who have already lost to Old Selbornians at home.
After their impressive winning performance against Buffaloes and Moonlight in the first two rounds, Old Selbornians pulled another rabbit out the hat to beat Ncera Leopards 28-14 in East London. Following their Varsity Shield semifinal exit, WSU All Blacks started their project rebuild for next year on a good note by dismantling Buffaloes 28-7 at Baysville High School.
The clash was the main event in a triple header at the grounds, after Border Ladies and Sharks’ Women’s Premier Division game, with Mdantsane Hurricanes in action against Beaconhurst.
While in Dikeni, WSU’s counterparts Fort Blues were narrowly beaten 33-28 by Komga United.
Good run in Super League continues for Police, Swallows and Old Selbornians
Border Super League’s most decorated teams, East London Police, Swallows and Old Selbornians, continued their unbeaten status in round three of this year’s competition.
Who can stop defending champions Police is the ringing question in the region.
Coming off an impressive EC Super 14 season, Police have consistently shown their determination and commitment in wanting to win the Super League for the third consecutive year.
They blew away Breakers 50-3 in Komani on Saturday to remain top and claimed their bonus point win.
The loss was Breakers’ second of the season after being beaten by Swallows in the first round at home.
Blues were eager to add another big scalp to their bag after humbling Eastern Cape Super 14 semifinalist Young Leopards last weekend, but Marikana’s second-half performance ensured they bounced back after a devastating defeat to Police last week.
Will it be another plus 50-plus score for Berlin Tigers in Ducats against Young Leopards? This was the main question circulating among onlookers.
This was in reference to the Tigers being the whipping boys of the competition so far in their past two matches, leaking 149 points.
Under tremendous pressure Tigers put up contents in Ducats, but Leopards managed to get 32-10 at the end in the battle of the big cats.
