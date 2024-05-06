Nhleko said his team will have to show improvement from their opening match against an Australian side who will be determined to bounce back from their first-round disappointment.
SA Rugby
Junior Boks looking for improved effort against Australia
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
JF van Heerden will captain a Junior Springbok side showing several changes when they take on Australia in the second round of the U-20 Rugby Championship at the Sunshine Coast Stadium in Bokarina, Queensland, on Tuesday.
Van Heerden takes over the captaincy from Zachary Porthen, who has been ruled out of contention for this match (11am, South African time) due to a hand injury he sustained in the 13-13 draw against New Zealand last week.
South Africa U-20 head coach Bafana Nhleko announced a starting line-up showing nine changes and a positional switch, while there are a further six tweaks among the replacements from the match 23 that did duty against the Kiwis.
Van Heerden, who came off the bench against New Zealand, starts as skipper next to Bathobele Hlekani, who was at flanker last week, in a new-look second row. Divan Fuller and Keanu Coetsee will start on the side of the scrum with Tiaan Jacobs, who gets a second start at No 8.
The absence of Porthen means the South Africans will field a new-look front row consisting of props Mbasa Maqubela and Reno Hirst, with Ethan Bester starting at hooker.
Asad Moos retains the scrumhalf jersey but he will have a new half-back partner in Thurlon Williams, who replaces flyhalf Tylor Sefoor, with the latter not in the match 23 as a precaution for a slight knock on the knee.
Other changes among the backs see first starts for Philip-Albert van Niekerk at inside centre and Joshua Boulle on the right wing; while Litelihle Bester (left wing), Jurenzo Julius (outside centre) and Michail Damon (fullback) all make a second start.
Nhleko said the changes were due to the demanding match schedule and with the development of the squad in mind.
“Three competitive games in 12 days mean load management will play an important part in our team processes and player management,” said Nhleko.
“Also, this tour is about us continuing to grow as a team and part of the planning was to give the whole group playing minutes and experience in a competitive series.”
Nhleko said his team will have to show improvement from their opening match against an Australian side who will be determined to bounce back from their first-round disappointment.
“They would feel they didn’t get the reward for their efforts against an Argentina who were clinical on the day, so they would want to rectify that against us and we must be ready to meet that challenge.
“It seems we are in for more rain on match day but we would like to build pressure with the ball and to get our attack systems going. For that to happen we must improve in looking after the ball.
“The review and lessons against New Zealand last week must show in the Australia game, meaning we have to be better with our game management, tactical awareness and our execution to gain more reward for the opportunities we create.”
Junior Springbok XV to face Australia: 15. Michail Damon, 14. Joshua Boulle, 13. Jurenzo Julius (vice-captain), 12. Philip-Albert van Niekerk, 11. Litelihle Bester, 10. Thurlon Williams, 9. Asad Moos, 8. Tiaan Jacobs, 7. Keanu Coetsee, 6. Divan Fuller, 5. JF van Heerden (captain), 4. Bathobele Hlekani, 3. Reno Hirst, 2. Ethan Bester, 1. Mbasa Maqubela,
Replacements: 16. CJ Erasmus, 17. Liyema Ntshanga, 18. Casper Badenhorst, 19. Adam de Waal, 20. Thabang Mphafi, 21. Hassiem Pead, 22. Bruce Sherwood, 23. JC Mars
SA Rugby
