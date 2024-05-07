The game was later ordered to resume but Ravens appealed, saying they should have been handed the three points and that they were not the instigators of the match being called off.
FC Ravens crowned Motsepe stream A winners after Safa arbitration ruling
Safa arbitration ruled in favour of FC Ravens on Tuesday evening in their ABC Motsepe league dispute against archrivals Sinenkani, stating that they must be handed three points.
With the league finishing three weeks ago, this means that Ravens are stream A winners on 44 points and overtake Sinenkani who have 43 points on the log.
They will play stream B winners Highbury in a provincial decider at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday which will determine who represents the province in the national playoffs in Upington in June.
The Bizana-based teams Ravens and Sinenkani have been in a legal battle over a contentious November fixture that stopped early in the second half with the scoreline 1-0 in favour of FC Ravens, courtesy of Sfundo Dlamini’s first-half strike.
Sinenkani accused Ravens of using “muti” and brought the game to a standstill, which forced the match officials to stop the game.
The game was later ordered to resume but Ravens appealed, saying they should have been handed the three points and that they were not the instigators of the match being called off.
But their appeal against Safa Eastern Cape’s ruling was dismissed and they were ordered to play the remaining 43 minutes against Sinenkani FC.
Ravens then filed an arbitration claim against Safa Eastern Cape.
Two weeks ago, a virtual sitting of the arbitration case was postponed.
Ravens, Sinenkani and Safa Eastern Cape were ordered to bring more witnesses and it was decided that the sitting would be a physical one.
The hearing finally took place on Sunday at Safa House in Nasrec, Johannesburg, for seven hours, with all parties involved stating their case.
On Tuesday, arbitrator Mukhethwa Nthambeleni delivered the judgment and said the decision of the Safa Eastern Cape provincial disciplinary hearing was shocking.
“The decision of [the] South African Football Association provincial disciplinary hearing Eastern Cape is set aside.
“The appeal is upheld. Each party to pay its own costs. Arbitration costs to be paid by the first respondent [Sinenkani].
“Three (3) march points to be awarded to Ravens FC. Should any party need full reasons of the summary ruling they must advise Safa.”
This is a developing story.
