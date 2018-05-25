Colin feels self-belief did trick for them

CN: I still have the copy of the WhatsApp message I sent you where I told you that we would do this. Listen, I studied Taguchi and I identified some flaws in his movement. I knew that if I had a boxer who can exploit his flaws it is Hekkie. Hekkie is such a good listener in the corner and the relationship we have makes me know if he can win or not.

BM: It is one thing to study a boxer and identify his flaws but quite the other to ask someone to exploit them especially in a fight situation.

CN: Precisely bra. That is why I am saying I knew Hekkie would do it. They say every boxer has a game plan until a punch scrambles it but I knew Hekkie would follow the strategy down to detail.

BM: This euphoria is coming at the back of a painful loss to Milan Melindo last year.

CN: Bra I was very upset with that loss. I believe in my heart that Hekkie was robbed there. That is why I looked for every bit of information that I could use to get a rematch.

BM: Now your decision to file a protest to the IBF has proven to be a masterstroke especially as it has now given you three world titles at a go instead of one.

CN: True! I know you are wondering how I did it.

BM: Yes, what made you to do it? Please spill it for me because to me it just proved that you belong to another level in boxing. South Africans do not understand what it means to have people like you in our boxing.

CN: One answer for you. Nomakanjani Magic! But I want to touch on what you said about the loss to Melindo being a blessing in disguise. You could not have said it better although we did not understand at the time. It just shows you that God let things happen for a reason and we must never question His decision.

BM: How did you motivate Hekkie after the heartache of Melindo loss to pick the pieces and go for this one?

CN: Hekkie is one hell of a fighter and he is as gutsy as hell. Furthermore he has always wanted to win the Ring magazine title so while the loss against Melindo left a bitter taste it also gave us an opportunity to go for the big one.

BM: You are young yet you have achieved this much and you keep doing it. How do you do it?

CN: Firstly I must thank God for giving me the ability to do what I do. He gave the talent and the fighters to work with and I feel humbled. Secondly, you know I have thrived to learn more about the game. While soccer coaches go for courses I went to serve as apprentice to the likes of Angelo Dundee, Freddie Roach you name them to help me equip with knowledge of the game. And do not forget that I am the only African serving in the WBC coaches committee and that is also telling. I know this may sound like I am blowing my own horn but it is the fact.

BM: Tell us about future plans. CN: I know you are trying to get details of the lunch I told you about but for now we are enjoying the moment. Obviously there are options for the WBA title but I will let Hekkie to go away for a month and enjoy it all. Unfortunate that cannot be said about me because I have other fights to prepare.

BM: Colin, your victory is the greatest for the country and we are proud of what you have done and what you continue to do.

CN: I hope those who question my trainer of the year award are now convinced.