Ingle was architect who had the ring world in total awe

Brendan Ingle, who has died aged 77, was the most influential British boxing trainer of the past 30 years, producing a steady stream of British, Commonwealth, European and world champions from his gym in the Wincobank area of Sheffield. What set the loquacious Irishman apart from his peers was the revolutionary hands-down, elusive technique that he taught his fighters, based on speed, athleticism and reflexes.

