Fuzile bout was pretty Dullsville
Nigerian opponent hardly threw a decent punch of any note
Once again there were complaints about Azinga Fuzile’s level of opposition after a disappointing showing by his Nigerian opponent Waidi Usman in their IBF African junior-lightweight title on Sunday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.