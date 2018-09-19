Eastern Cape boxing champion has his sights set on becoming a farmer

Eastern Cape IBF Continental Africa junior lightweight boxing champion Azinga ‘‘Golden Boy” Fuzile has not given up hope of eventually passing his matric.

The 22-year-old boxer from Duncan Village failed Grade 12 last year and he is well aware that he cannot bank on the sport to carry him for the rest of his life as it is a very short career.

‘‘I have seen careers go up and some end prematurely‚” he said.

‘‘I has also seen some boxers with nothing to fall back on when their careers ended because they had no education.

‘‘I want to complete my matric‚ get involved in agriculture because I love farming. Or I could do sports management. I really need to educate myself.”

Fuzile said he has taken a year off from school to pursue an international boxing career that seems to be picking up momentum since he teamed up with Johannesburg trainer Colin ‘‘Nomakanjani” Nathan earlier this month.