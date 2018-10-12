It will be all down to Lara’s Theme for fired-up Nxoshe
Thembelani has some score to settle on behalf of nemesis Ngamntwini
Boxing is such a funny business and that is no more clearer than the battle for the vacant WBC international title, that awaits Thembelani Nxoshe, who recently lost to nemesis Nhlanhla Ngamntwini. The two boxers have fought each other twice. Nxoshe lost the first fight which was initially billed as a clash for his SA flyweight title.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.