It will be all down to Lara’s Theme for fired-up Nxoshe

Thembelani has some score to settle on behalf of nemesis Ngamntwini

Boxing is such a funny business and that is no more clearer than the battle for the vacant WBC international title, that awaits Thembelani Nxoshe, who recently lost to nemesis Nhlanhla Ngamntwini. The two boxers have fought each other twice. Nxoshe lost the first fight which was initially billed as a clash for his SA flyweight title.

