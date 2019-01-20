Boxing Mecca

Boxing-Pacquiao dominates Broner in unanimous decision win

By Reuters - 20 January 2019
Manny Pacquiao, right, throws a right on Adrien Broner during the WBA welterweight championship at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao delivered a dominant performance to earn a unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old Filipino multiple world champion was quicker and more accurate as he controlled each round and cruised to the triumph over Broner, 29, who fought gamely and stayed upright despite being hit with several heavy combinations.

Retired great Floyd Mayweather attended the fight, fueling speculation of a rematch against Pacquiao.

Undefeated Mayweather beat Pacquiao in 2015. 

