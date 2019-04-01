Zolani to unleash fists of fury in US
World champ to train with Mayweather club ahead of unification bout
One of the country’s biggest sporting moments will begin on Saturday when reigning world boxing champion Zolani Tete leaves for the US to wrap up preparations for his historic title unification clash that will take place on April 27.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.