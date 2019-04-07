Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile cruised to a lopsided points win over Romulo Koasicha in his first defence of the IBF Intercontinental junior lightweight belt on the main bout of Rumble Africa Promotions bill in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

This fight was live on SuperSport.

The points margins were similar - eight - confirming how easy the 12 rounder was.

The scores were 118-109 (twice) and 119-108.

Fuzile‚ 22‚ remains undefeated after 14 fights while 28 year old Koasicha from San Luis Potosi in Mexico suffered his eight defeat against 27 wins.

Fuzile‚ who is one of South Africa hottest prospects‚ did not defend the regional title but also took care of his No 6 rating by the IBF.

This victory at Jebe Nangoza Hall will improve his rating and probably bring him closer to challenging the actual IBF holder American Tervin Famer.

Ushered to war by successful trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan and Vusi Mtolo - the awkward left hander from Duncan Village proved t elusive for the Mexican who went down from a left uppercut in round 1.

Koasicha was on the offensive in the first six rounds‚ forcing Fuzile to fight on the backfoot.

Fuzile's elusiveness‚ lateral movements and sharp eyesight turned what was promising to be a tough test into his easiest and rounds eight‚ nine‚ 10‚ 11 and 12 turned into some form a glorified sparring session.

Meanwhile‚ Ayabonga "JJ" Sonjica pulverised Asiphe "Chillie Bites" Ntshili into submission in eights round to lift the ABU junior feathrweight belt.

Referee Thabo Spmapool‚ who gave Ntshili enough time in the one sided bout to make an impression‚ finally stopped the bout in round eight.

Sonjica from Dunca Village‚ who is trained in Johannesburg by Sean Smith‚ had Ntshili in trouble in round three‚ four five and six.

Ntshili‚ who is trained in Johannesburg by Lionel Hunter‚ was out of depth and his way out of survival was to turn the boxing match into a wrestling.

The left handed Sonjica‚ whose brother Thabo Sonjica was the SA and IBO champion‚ was on the offensive throughout and he looked fit a she kept throwing leather relentlessly.

Sonjica‚ 27‚ retained his unblemished record of eight wins while Ntshili from Mdantsane suffered his first stoppage loss in five defeats against eight wins and a draw.

The disappointment in this tournament was when Calero Leyman Alberto from Nicaragua did not throw even a single blow but instead went down within a minute and 48 seconds after being caught with a left hook to the side of the stomach.

That is how the IBF International junior flyweight bout that was scheduled for 12 rounds ended before it even started.

Nontshinga‚ who has also held the ABU belt‚ improved to seven stoppages in as many wins while Bonavides dropped to seven losses in 24 fights.