×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Burundi shuts border with Rwanda amid spat

By Philbert Girinema and Clement Manirabarusha - 12 January 2024
Relations between some nations within the bloc have been frosty for years amid domestic disputes, which also include Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia.
Relations between some nations within the bloc have been frosty for years amid domestic disputes, which also include Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia.
Image: REUTERS/ Evrard Ngendakumana/ File Photo

The Rwandan government on Thursday said Burundi had decided to shut its border with the East African nation, weeks after the Burundian president accused it of hosting a rebel group.

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye in late December accused Rwanda of hosting and training the Red Tabara rebel group, which claimed responsibility for an attack near Burundi's western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Rwanda has rejected his allegations.

Rwanda learned about Burundi's decision through media reports, a government spokesperson told Reuters, adding it violated the principles of a regional bloc both are part of.

WATCH | Burundi's Ndayishimiye says gay people 'should be stoned'

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye has called on citizens to stone gay people, escalating a crackdown on sexual minorities in a country where ...
Africa
1 week ago

"This unfortunate decision will restrict the free movement of people and goods between the two countries, and violates the principles of regional cooperation and integration of the East African Community," said Yolande Makolo, a spokesperson for the Rwandan government.

Relations between some nations within the bloc have been frosty for years amid domestic disputes, which also include Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia.

"Today we closed the borders. And someone who will go there will not pass," Burundi's interior minister Martin Niteretse was quoted as saying by the local media.

The minister did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

More than 1,000 Burundian soldiers deployed in eastern DRC: report

More than 1,000 Burundian troops have been covertly deployed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since September, an unpublished UN report seen ...
Africa
1 week ago

Burundi has said the December attack claimed the lives of 20 people while Red Tabara said on social media platform X that it only killed nine soldiers and a police officer.

Red Tabara has been battling Burundi's government from bases in eastern Congo since 2015.

Reuters

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...