Africa

Congolese President Tshisekedi sworn in for second term

By Ange Kasongo and Kgothatso Madisa - 20 January 2024

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in for a second five-year term on Saturday after a landslide victory his opponents have refused to recognise due to widespread irregularities in the December general election.

President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday to attend the inauguration.

Tshisekedi won the presidential election with a landslide victory, garnering more than 70% of the vote.

The elections were highly contested, featuring almost 30 presidential hopefuls.

Former governor of Katanga province Moise Katumbi garnered 18.08% of the vote while Martin Fayulu received 4.92%.

Though the outcome of the election has been contested, the inauguration is going ahead after the DRC Constitutional Court last week confirmed Tshisekedi as the president-elect.

Reuters & TimesLIVE

